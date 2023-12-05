Mum's the word as Shasta County supervisors vote to hire fifth county counsel in one year

The Shasta County Board of Supervisors on Monday offered a job to a county counsel candidate, which, if the individual is hired, would be the fifth person to hold that job in the past 12 months.

Because the supervisors voted in closed session to hire the applicant, members of the board said they were reluctant to talk about the candidate and how they voted on the issue.

Board Chairman Patrick Jones would only say that a majority of the board voted to extend an offer to the applicant. Supervisor Mary Rickert also declined Monday to say whether she voted to hire the candidate.

"Because this is a high profile position, and a difficult position to attract in California, we wanted to report out some very basic information, without any detail. And the detail should never be known, other than an offer was extended," Jones said.

However, the supervisors have released the results of past closed-door votes when hiring county employees. In October, the board voted 3-2 in open session to hire Dr. James Mu as the county public health officer.

In March the board announced it voted unanimously in closed session to hire then-Assistant County Counsel James Ross to take over the county counsel job.

The board voted to hire Ross in March, and he took over the job after Rubin Cruse retired after 12 years as county counsel. But by July, Ross had quit the post. He originally told supervisors he planned to stay in the job until Aug. 11, but changed his mind and left early.

Members of the Shasta County Board of Supervisors listen to a speaker Tuesday June 6, 2023. Many of the speakers complained after a Black man was kicked out of a recent meeting for complaining about a white man using a racist slur.

On his last day on the job, Ross was asked to leave before the end of his workday, while IT employees went to his office and collected his laptop computer and cellphone. Since then, the county has had two deputies in the County Counsel's Office work as "interim" county counsels.

Note to readers: If you appreciate our effort to highlight critical issues in your community, please help power our local journalism. Subscribe to the Redding Record Searchlight.

Jones said it has been difficult to find an attorney to work for the county because the competition from larger counties and better paying positions in the private sector.

The county counsel job is one of the most important posts in county government, he said. The county counsel's office advises the supervisors and all departments on legal matters facing county government.

Tim Garman, however, said he voted against hiring the applicant, not because he felt he wasn't qualified. Garman said he was concerned the candidate would not last long in the position and would be forced to leave because some members of the board tend to over-manage department heads.

Shasta County Counsel James Ross attends a Board of Supervisors meeting on Tuesday, May 30, 2023.

"We've gone through so many county counsels this year, and I don't want to add another one of the list," Garman said. "I fear for county, I feel for that whole department. You know, at some point people are gonna get tired of being pushed around."

Jones said the applicant still has to pass a background check and meet other terms and conditions of the job before the board makes a final decision.

Reporter Damon Arthur welcomes story tips at 530-338-8834, by email at damon.arthur@redding.com and on Twitter at @damonarthur_RS. Help local journalism thrive by subscribing today!

This article originally appeared on Redding Record Searchlight: Shasta supervisors vote to hire a fifth county counsel in 12 months