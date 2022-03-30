Muncheez Pizzeria owner reaches plea agreement on tax evasion charges

Muncheez Pizzeria in downtown Appleton permanently closed in December.

APPLETON – A former Appleton restaurant owner has reached a plea agreement in federal court on tax evasion charges.

Paul VanderLinden, the former owner of Muncheez Pizzeria in downtown Appleton, was convicted on charges of filing a false income tax return and failing to collect payroll taxes, according to the plea agreement filed March 25 in U.S. District Court for the Eastern District of Wisconsin.

VanderLinden skimmed about $800,000 from his restaurant’s receipts and used “large portion of the skimmed receipts” to pay cash wages to his employees, according to court documents. He deposited most of those receipts into his personal bank account and failed to collect, account for and pay payroll taxes associated with those wages from January 2012 to December 2016.

VanderLinden faces up to eight years in prison when sentenced July 7.

