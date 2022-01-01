In Muncie, 2022 begins with a shooting near Ball State campus

Douglas Walker, Muncie Star Press
MUNCIE, Ind. — Miuncie police spent the early hours of 2022 investigating a shooting in the Village business district near the Ball State University campus.

The shooting, in the 1600 block of West University Avenue, was reported to emergency dispatchers at 1:13 a.m.

Melissa Pease, deputy chief for the Muncie Police Department, said officers found "one male victim with gunshot wounds."

He was taken by ambulance to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, and was reported to be in stable condition, according to a release issued about 4:30 a.m.

No arrests had been made at that time. Witnesses were reportedly taken to City Hall for interviews.

►Muncie man arrested after gunshots reported near Ball State

Anyone with information on the early Saturday shooting is asked to call the MPD investigations division at 765-747-4867, or police dispatchers at 765-747-4838.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter for The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Police investigating early Saturday shooting near Ball State campus

