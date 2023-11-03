Muncie boy, 4, helps save life of mother after heroin overdose

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie mother on Thursday survived a heroin overdose — and then was arrested for neglect of a dependent.

Autumn Renee Strean, 32, continued to be held in the Delaware County jail on Friday under a $5,000 bond.

According to city police, Strean's four-year-old son found his mother unconscious in their southside mobile home on Thursday morning.

The frightened child raced to his grandmother's nearby home and reported that his mother had died.

In fact, the boy's actions might have saved his mother's life.

The grandmother placed a call to emergency responders and went to her daughter's home.

A police officer arrived at the mobile home and was led by Strean's mother to a bathroom, where the Muncie woman was "unconscious (with) agonal breathing (and) lying on her back."

Her skin was described as "bluish-purple color."

The officer administered a dose of Narcan, a medication designed to counteract the symptoms of an opioid overdose. Within a few seconds, she was "conscious and alert."

Strean — who received additional treatment from emergency medical responders at the scene — told police she had recently injected heroin at the home of a friend who then drove both Strean and her son to their own residence.

An officer also spoke to the boy, who recounted running to his grandmother's home because he "thought (his mother) was dead."

When Strean was taken to the jail, her son remained in the care of his grandmother.

Neglect of a dependent is a Level 6 felony carrying up to 30 months in prison.

Strean was charged with unlawful possession of a syringe and visiting a common nuisance in November 2017, but the Randolph Superior Court case was later dismissed.

She was convicted of theft in Muncie City Court in 2016.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie boy's pursuit of help likely saves life of overdosing mother