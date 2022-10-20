Muncie 2023 budget, with 2% raises and hikes in fuel expense, approved by city council

MUNCIE, Ind. − City council approved the 2023 city budget Wednesday that had been submitted by the Ridenour administration by a 7-2 vote. The budget has a spending increase to provide 2% raises to employees and somewhat cover the rising cost of fuel for city-owned vehicles.

Mayor Dan Ridenour said the submitted budget forecasts spending in the general fund at about $26.6 million, a less than $1 million increase over the 2022 general budget of about $25.9 million.

Prior to the meeting, the mayor said the increase in spending will provide for fuel increases that he concedes probably won't fully cover the hike in gasoline and diesel costs. He also said he realizes the 2% raises, which apply to the three collective bargaining groups at the city for firefighters, police and civil employees, won't approach inflation costs hitting households.

Ridenour told the Star Press before the meeting that next year will be a contract negotiation year for all three unions representing employees who work for the administration, he said.

Council President Jeff Robinson supplied one of the two no votes for the spending plan, saying the administration wasn't meeting all its basic needs with the budget.

"I don't believe it provides enough," Robinson said.

He said the 2% raises were too low given the rate of inflation and the city again provided no spending from economic development income tax revenue in the general fund. The previous administration supplemented the general fund with an average of nearly $1.4 million out of EDIT funds each year. Ridenour has directed EDIT funds toward development projects.

"I understand we'll have the money available down to do additional appropriations next year with cash on hand and ARP money that we still have available," Robinson said. "In my opinion we need to be budgeting for what is needed ahead of time rather than dealing with it down the road."

Robinson said the city's animal shelter was underfunded and there were other areas of need in the budget the city needs to correct.

"Perhaps there are philosophical difference at play here," the council president said. "I feel like if we take care of our basic responsibilities the free market will take care of our economic development ambitions."

The city budget allows for no tax rate increases. The levy, or the amount of revenue actually collected by property taxes for the general fund, was advertised for 2023 at about $34.7 million, a 4.12% increase over the current general fund tax levy of $33.3 million.

Council members went over the financial plan with city department heads before the vote. In Indiana, once the municipal budget has been advertised, which happens in August, council action can only maintain or reduce overall spending. It cannot increase.

Last year council members sought to boost city spending in the budget on their own, but that was rejected by the state.

The budget will be tight, according to Ridenour, but his department heads should be able to make it work, "as long as people pay their property taxes." The city's cash flow can be impacted when taxpayers fail to pay their property taxes on time.

The city's hiring situation has improved this past year, with the police department at nearly full staff and the fire department fully staffed, he said.

"If somebody leaves, they can be replaced," Ridenour said of the projected budget.

But, he said, the city continues to have openings for part-time positions.

