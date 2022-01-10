Muncie couple again accused of dealing heroin

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie couple awaiting trial on heroin-dealing charges were arrested again Friday — for allegedly trafficking in heroin.

Mitchell Jay Bozarth, 32, and Jessica Lee Lutton, 28, were each preliminarily charged with dealing in heroin, possession of meth and maintaining a common nuisance.

Bozarth, convicted of burglary in 2008, was also preliminarily charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm. Members of the Muncie-Delaware County Drug Task Force reported finding a rile behind a false wall in the Muncie man's home, in the 1400 block of West Ashland Avenue.

Task force members served a search warrant at the house on Friday afternoon.

Also found in the home were 31 grams of heroin, 1.8 grams of meth and drug paraphernalia including plastic bags and a set of digital scales.

Lutton — reportedly found with Xanax and another prescription medication in her closet — was also charged with unlawful possession of a legend drug and possession of a controlled substance. She was being held in the Delaware County jail on Monday under a $67,500 bond.

Bozarth's bond was set at $65,000.

When authorities raided the Ashland Avenue home in October, they seized nearly 80 grams of heroin.

At the time of Friday's arrest, Bozarth was on house arrest, awaiting trial on six charges filed after the October raid — three counts of dealing in a narcotic drug, and charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felony, neglect of a dependent and maintaining a common nuisance.

After his October arrest, the Muncie man reportedly admitted dealing heroin, saying he traveled to Ohio once each month to buy four ounces of the drug for $4,500.

Lutton — who also faces six charges, including dealing in a narcotic drug, filed in October — was free on bond at the time of her latest arrest.

