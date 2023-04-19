Muncie couple arrested in neglect investigation

MUNCIE, Ind. — Unsanitary conditions in a southside home led to a Muncie couple's arrests Tuesday on neglect charges.

Demetrius Andrew Jones, 48, and Michelle Lynn Jones, 51, were each preliminarily charged with neglect of a dependent and neglect of a vertebrate animal.

When Delaware County sheriff's deputies went to a home in the 2600 block of East 29th Street on Tuesday, they were checking on the well being of a man who had reportedly missed several medical appointments.

That man was not found on the property. As deputies approached the house, a foul odor raised concerns a deceased person might be inside.

That turned out not to be the case, but investigators did find a child and a dog — both fortunately alive — inside.

More: Henry County parents arrested on neglect charges

A deputy reported the house's floor was "not even visible due to be piled up with animal feces and trash."

Portions of the house's roof had "caved in," he added.

The child was found on a mattress that was "covered in filth," an affidavit indicated.

Demetrius Jones — identified as that girl's father — returned home at that point and told deputies he was "fully aware" of the grim conditions in the house.

Jones said his family had been living in the house since September 2022, although his wife and daughter indicated they had lived there for years.

Personnel from the Delaware County Health Department and the state Department of Child Services were called to the scene. The health department found the house to be "inhabitable."

The child told investigators she did not attend school. Her father claimed she was being home schooled, although the girl said that had not been the case for an extended period.

Michelle Jones told a deputy her family's house "just kind of started falling apart."

"It's old," she said. "We didn't want to put any money into fixing it because they were going to tear it down eventually."

Story continues

Demetrius Jones was released from the Delaware County jail after posting a $12,500 bond. His wife was released after posting a bond of $7,500.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie couple arrested in neglect investigation