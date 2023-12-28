Muncie couple held in bank robbery investigation

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie police on Wednesday arrested two suspects in a Tuesday bank robbery.

Rodney Lewis Conatser, 51, of Muncie, was preliminarily charged with armed robbery and driving while suspended.

His wife, Amanda Nichole Conatser, 41, faces preliminary counts of conspiracy to commit armed robbery and possession of a narcotic drug.

According to Melissa Criswell, deputy chief with the Muncie Police Department, a bandit — described as a white male wearing "a face covering" — robbed employees of the First Merchants Bank at 101 S. Country Club Road shortly after 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Officers from the MPD and other local agencies searched the area for a vehicle that was believed to be linked to the holdup.

On Wednesday, that vehicle — registered to Amanda Conatser — was observed and a traffic stop was conducted, according to Criswell.

The Conatsers were both found in the vehicle and arrested.

They were being held Wednesday evening in the Delaware County jail. Rodney Conatser's bond on the local charges was set at $32,500.

A warrant was issued Nov. 22 for his arrest in LaGrange Circuit Court, in northeastern Indiana, where Conatser is accused of violating his probation in a case that saw him convicted of nonsupport of a dependent child in June 2020.

According to court documents, Rodney Conatser's record also includes convictions for robbery, dealing in meth, possession of meth and voyeurism. Amanda Conatser has been convicted of possession of meth.

