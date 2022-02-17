Muncie crash leads to dealing, neglect charges against Indy mother

MUNCIE, Ind. — A multi-vehicle crash last year at McGalliard Road and Tillotson Avenue has resulted in the filing of criminal charges against an Indianapolis woman.

Brianna Janelle Harris, 30, was charged Wednesday in Delaware Circuit Court 1 with dealing in a controlled substance, possession of meth, neglect of a dependent, driving with a controlled substance in system and driving while intoxicated.

The crash — on May 2, 2021 — involved five vehicles, according to an affidavit.

Muncie police reported finding controlled substances — including more than 200 tablets and marijuana — in Harris' Dodge Journey.

The drug Harris is charged with dealing is Eutylone, described as a "novel designer drug" and a "synthetic stimulant."

The dealing count is a Level 2 felony carrying up to 30 years in prison.

Possession of meth and neglect of a dependent are charged as Level 6 felonies, with maximum 30-month sentences.

The affidavit indicated the Indianapolis woman was traveling with her "young child" at the time of the crash.

The driving-related charges, alleging Harris had ingested meth, are misdemeanors.

An initial hearing in the case is set for April 6.

Court records reflect no prior charges against Harris.

