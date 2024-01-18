Muncie, Daleville men arrested on drug-dealing charges

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man who has twice been convicted of dealing in cocaine now stands accused of selling the drug to an agent for the Muncie-Delaware County Drug Task Force.

Ronregis Demonte Douglass, 53, was arrested Tuesday when task force members conducted a raid at his home in the 1300 block of East Centennial Avenue.

Officers said they seized a bag containing 5.6 grams of a "white, rock-like" substance they believed to be cocaine, along with a set of digital scales and two handguns. Because of his criminal record, Douglass is prohibited from possessing firearms.

Also recovered was cash that investigators said had been used when the task force agent purchased cocaine from Douglass on Jan. 4 and Jan. 12.

Interviewed after his arrest, Douglass said "he didn't know anything about the guns but confirmed the phone number used to arrange the deals belonged to him," according to an affidavit.

Douglass — preliminarily charged with three counts of dealing in cocaine, along with unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon and maintaining a common nuisance — continued to be held in the Delaware County Jail on Thursday under a $70,000 cash bond.

The Delaware County prosecutor's office will determine what formal charges will be filed in the case.

Douglass is set to stand trial July 29 on five charges — two counts of dealing in cocaine, dealing in meth, maintaining a common nuisance and possession of marijuana — filed against him in Delaware Circuit Court 3 in July 2019.

In other crime news:

Daleville man charged: A Daleville man faces drug-dealing counts filed this week in Madison County.

Tyler James Davis, 29, is charged in Madison Circuit Court 6 with dealing in cocaine, two counts of dealing in a controlled substance and maintaining a common nuisance.

The cocaine charge is a Level 2 felony carrying up to 30 years in prison.

According to an affidavit, Davis was arrested after police were called to a disturbance at a Pendleton tanning salon on Jan. 10. He reportedly was found to have 17.8 grams of cocaine and numerous narcotic medications in his possession.

The Delaware County man's record includes convictions for battery resulting in bodily injury to a pregnant woman, criminal confinement, possession of meth, possession of a narcotic drug, resisting law enforcement and unlawful possession of a syringe.

He continued to be held in the Madison County Detention Center in Anderson on Thursday under a $35,000 bond.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter for The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie man with two dealing convictions faces cocaine, firearm charges