Muncie driver charged with fleeing from crash that hurt motorcyclist

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man is accused of fleeing from the scene of a crash that seriously injured a motorcyclist.

Anthony Joseph Mote, 54, was arrested Friday afternoon after his SUV collided with the motorcycle at Memorial and Kathy drives. In the wake of the crash, the motorcyclist was unconscious with "serious head injuries," an officer reported.

Investigators said the SUV fled from the scene. A witness followed the vehicle to an alley near Mote's home in the 300 block of West 10th Street.

They reported observing the driver go into the house. Mote was arrested by city police a few minutes later when he emerged from his residence.

The Muncie man reportedly told a police officer he had fled from the crash "because he knew he was going to go to jail, and he knew he didn't have a valid license." Records confirmed he had been designated as a habitual traffic violator, and that his driving privileges had been suspended for life.

Mote was preliminarily charged with leaving the scene of a traffic accident resulting in serious injury or death, and with being a habitual traffic offender. He continued to be held in the Delaware County jail on Monday under a $15,000 bond,

The Muncie man's record includes three convictions — in 2010 and twice in 2019 — for driving after a lifetime suspension.

He was also taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital for a blood draw, standard procedure after collisions resulting in serious injury.

