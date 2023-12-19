Muncie father arrested at school on neglect, drug charges

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man was arrested Friday after he allegedly showed up at his child's school while under the influence of controlled substances.

David Allen Simonsson, 42, was preliminarily charged with neglect of a dependent and possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug. He continued to be held in the Delaware County Jail on Tuesday under a $10,000 bond.

City police were called to St. Mary's Catholic Church, 2300 W. Jackson St., about 3:20 p.m. Friday after employees at a school operated on the church property reported a father there to pick up his child was "under the influence of something."

An officer said when he arrived, Simonsson was "swaying" while standing in a parking lot talking to the school employees. He reported the Muncie man had "slurred speech and was mumbling, which made it hard to understand what he was saying."

According to an affidavit, when Simonsson was showing the officer a scar on his right ankle, a "lump" in his sock became visible, and the officer heard what sounded like "cellophane crinkling."

More: Judge sentences Muncie fentanyl dealer to 15 years in federal prison

Asked whether he was hiding something, Simonsson responded, "No, I'm just trying to go home."

He also said whatever was in his sock was "probably" just something he found "on the ground."

The officer was eventually able to view what was in Simonsson' sock. It was a plastic bag containing a "tan-colored powder" recognized as likely being heroin or fentanyl, according to police.

The Muncie man was then taken into custody. Asked about what the bag contained, Simonsson "would not give me a straight answer," the officer wrote.

The two preliminary charges against him are Level 6 felonies carrying up to 30 months in prison.

A school employee told police that Friday's events were "not David's normal behavior."

Simonsson — formerly of Fairmount in Grant County — has twice been convicted of public intoxication. His record also includes convictions for residential entry and domestic battery.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter for The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie father arrested at school on neglect, drug charges