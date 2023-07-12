Muncie father whose daughter went missing charged with neglect

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie father whose child went missing for a week has been charged with three counts of child neglect.

The charges, filed this week in Delaware Circuit Court 5 against 32-year-old Ronald George Hill II, are Level 6 felonies carrying maximum 30-month prison terms.

Muncie police on May 17 responded to a report from another family member that Hill's 11-year-old daughter was missing. The juvenile was later found unharmed.

Hill on that day told police he had not seen his daughter since May 8.

"Hill advised that the juvenile runs away all the time, however, and he wants her to go to the (Youth Opportunity Center," an officer wrote.

"However, there is no documented history of Hill ever reporting the juvenile as missing or runaway."

Hill "advised that he was unaware of (his daughter's) location and had not made a report, nor made any attempts to locate the juvenile," the officer wrote in an affidavit.

Muncie Community Schools officials said the girl had missed more than 70 days of school during the 2022-2023 school year. One of the neglect charges filed this week accused Hill of depriving his child "of education as required by law."

On Wednesday, Hill was also charged with intimidation, another Level 6 felony, in Circuit Court 5.

In that case, he was accused of threatening to shoot his stepsister during a July 6 disagreement at his home.

The Muncie man denied that allegations, and said the weapon his accuser claimed he had been "waving around" was a plastic BB gun.

Hill continued to be held in the Delaware County jail on Wednesday under a $10,000 bond.

According to court records, the Muncie man's record includes convictions for fraud and theft.

In other crime news:

Neglect: A Muncie mother was arrested Tuesday after two of her children were found home alone.

Hillary Renee Crank, 29, was preliminarily charged with neglect of a dependent, a Level 6 felony.

According to Muncie police, when two employees of Inspire Academy went to Crank's East Tanner Drive home on Tuesday morning to pick up a change of clothing for two of her children, they found two younger children unsupervised.

A three-year-old child was "buckled into a high chair in the living room crying," according to an affidavit. A two-year-old girl wearing a "soiled diaper" was found in a bedroom.

Efforts to contact Crank by phone were unsuccessful. She returned home about 10:30 a.m. approximately 30 minutes after police were notified.

Crank continued to be held in the Delaware County jail on Wednesday under a $10,000 bond.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter for The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie father whose daughter went missing charged with neglect