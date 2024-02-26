Muncie library board appoints new director

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie Public Library has named a new library director following a nationwide search.

Alan Kornblau — formerly of Delray Beach, Florida — recently accepted the position. He was selected by a search committee, led by library Trustee Traci Lutton, who was assisted by other trustees, library employees and community stakeholders.

Kornblau’s appointment was approved by the library board in a public meeting held on Feb. 9. He will begin his new job duties on Wednesday, March 6.

Alan Kornblau

He is a graduate of Florida State University and has worked in a variety of roles at public libraries and library support organizations throughout his career. A public reception will be held in the coming weeks to introduce Kornblau to the community.

Muncie Public Library's current library director, Akilah Nosakhere, is retiring on March 1.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie Public library has new director