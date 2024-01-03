Muncie man, 19, held on attempted murder charge after local woman is shot

MUNCIE, Ind. — City police say a 19-year-old Muncie man armed with a rifle opened fire on a vehicle at the Elgin Manor Apartments complex Tuesday night, leaving a Muncie woman with multiple gunshot wounds.

The 35-year-old victim was believed to be in stable condition on Wednesday at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, Deputy Police Chief Melissa Criswell said.

The alleged assailant, Khalil M. McCraney, was being held in the Delaware County jail, preliminarily charged with attempted murder and criminal recklessness.

According to Criswell, emergency dispatchers received reports of 10-20 gunshots fired at the northeast-side apartment complex shortly before 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Witnesses provided a description of a gunman who was seen fleeing from the scene. When officers arrived, they found McCraney in the complex's parking lot and a rifle nearby.

More: Muncie man held on attempted murder charge in Sunday shooting

Soon after that, the shooting victim arrived at the Muncie hospital's emergency department

The deputy police chief said investigators determined McCraney saw the woman in her vehicle, parked outside her home at Elgin Manor, and "shot multiple times" at her.

According to a news release, there had been a "reported dispute" between the woman and a member of McCraney's famly, and there was reportedly a "prior altercation between these individuals that was not reported to police."

The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call Muncie police detectives at 765-747-4867.

Court records reflect only one prior criminal charge against McCraney — a misdemeanor count of possession of marijuana filed against the teen in February 2023. That case is still pending.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter for The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Teen held after rifle shots wound Muncie woman at apartment complex