Muncie man, 78, arrested for child solicitation, confinement

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man was arrested Thursday after he allegedly accosted — and explored himself to — a child outside his home.

Robert L. Schuyler, 78, of the 1100 block of West 17th Street, continued to be held in the Delaware County jail on Friday under a $15,000 bond, preliminarily charged with child solicitation, criminal confinement, public indecency and battery.

According to an affidavit, a 15-year-old girl told city police she was trying to catch a dog running loose in the neighborhood when Schuyler "approached her in the street... (and) grabbed her shoulder in a way that prevented her from leaving."

The juvenile said Schuyler, whose genitals were exposed, then "grabbed her arm and told her to go around (to the) back of his house."

When interviewed by a Muncie police detective, Schuyler admitted he placed his hand on the girl's shoulder and asked what her age was.

He also acknowledged telling the girl to go to the rear of his house, but said he was "trying to come up with a plan to get the dog," and was not soliciting her.

Schuyler also "admitted that he zipped up his pants because it was cold and (he) realized his pants were unzipped," the detective wrote.

The child solicitation charge is a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison.

Criminal confinement is a Level 6 felony with a maximum 30-month sentence, while the other two preliminary charges — public indecency and battery — are misdemeanors.

