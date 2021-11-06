Muncie man accused of burglarizing Yorktown home, stealing prescription meds

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man is accused of breaking into a Yorktown woman's home and stealing her prescription medication.

Brandon Lee Cragun, 29, is charged with burglary, theft and possession of a controlled substance in Delaware Circuit Court 5.

Yorktown police said Cragun on Sept. 19 entered a house on Wintergreen Drive and took several prescription medications from a cabinet.

The theft was recorded on surveillance video, according to an affidavit, which also reported Cragun had admitted to the crimes when interviewed by police on Oct. 4.

The burglary count against the Muncie man is a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison.

An initial hearing in his case is set for Feb. 15.

In other court news:

Business break-in: A New Castle man has been charged with burglarizing a Henry County business.

Jeremy Lee Johnson, 45, is accused of breaking into the Rocking M. Meat Market, 6121 W. Ind. 234, on Nov. 3.

In serving a search warrant at a home in Kennard, Henry County sheriff's deputies reportedly found a lockbox, a gasoline can and several hundred dollars in cash that had been taken from the store.

Also recovered were the remains of checks, issued to Rocking M. Meat Market, that had been set on fire.

The Level 5 felony count of burglary filed against Johnson is a Level 5 felony with a maximum six-year sentence.

At the time of his latest arrest, Johnson faced five charges in two cases pending in courts in Delaware and Marion counties — criminal trespass, driving while intoxicated, driving with a controlled substance in system, possession of a controlled substance and theft.

The New Castle man's criminal record includes at least four convictions for theft.

