Muncie man accused of buying drugs from teen charged with contributing to delinquency

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man who allegedly bought drugs from a 17-year-old youth has been charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

The charge, filed against 60-year-old Ronnie Lee Brown in Delaware Circuit Court 5, is a Level 2 felony carrying up to 30 years in prison.

According to an affidavit, a Muncie police officer pulled over a vehicle driven by Brown for a traffic offense on May 8.

A passenger — later identified as Darrion Hill, then 17 — fled from the vehicle on foot. The teen was apprehended, and was determined to be carrying four plastic bags containing crack cocaine, police said.

The court document indicated Investigators found a fifth bag containing cocaine in Brown's car, along with a handgun, and observed a set of digital scales just outside the vehicle.

More: Report of overdose leads to dealing charges against Winchester woman

Brown denied any connection to the drugs and gun. However, he reportedly admitted he had recently purchased crack cocaine and marijuana from Hill.

The teenager — who observed his 18th birthday in early June — was waived from juvenile jurisdiction into adult court.

Hill is charged in Circuit Court 5 with dealing in a narcotic drug, a Level 2 felony, along with possession of a narcotic drug, resisting law enforcement and unlawful carrying of a handgun. The teen has received a Dec. 12 trial date in Circuit Court 3.

Prosecutors this week also filed paperwork necessary to charge Brown with being a habitual offender, a status that could lengthen any prison term he receives if convicted of the contributing-to-the-delinquency charge.

According to court records, the Muncie man has been convicted of crimes including dealing in cocaine and possession of cocaine.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter for The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Man accused of buying drugs from Muncie teen faces delinquency charge