Muncie man accused of damaging woman's car, stealing her credit cards

MUNCIE, Ind. — A rural Muncie man was arrested Thursday on allegations he entered a female acquaintance's home, stole stole her credit cards and later damaged her car.

Delaware County sheriff's deputies had been searching for Nickolas Dametrey Hatfield, 29, of Liberty Township, since the incident was reported on Nov. 12.

The woman reported on that day she could see, through surveillance cameras, that Hatfield entered her Selma-area home and removed items from her purse.

She later determined two credit cards and her driver's license were missing.

When he later returned to her home that morning, the woman said she confronted Hatfield about the thefts, and he "became upset at her and threw a bullet at her feet," and later sent a text message she viewed as threatening..

He also allegedly "rammed" her parked vehicle with his pickup truck as he pulled away, a deputy reported.

Investigators also determined Hatfield had violated the terms of a protective order when he went to the woman's home.

He was arrested early Thursday on preliminary counts of residential entry, theft, criminal mischief and invasion of privacy. Hatfield continued to be held in the Delaware County jail on Friday under a $25,000 bond.

At the time of his latest arrest, the Muncie man already faced six charges in three cases pending in local courts — invasion of privacy, criminal trespass and two counts each of domestic battery and criminal mischief.

Court records reflect his record includes convictions for theft and possession of meth.

