Muncie man accused of fraud, sending death threats

MUNCIE, Ind. — The number of fraud-related charges filed against a rural Muncie man continues to increase.

On Thursday, Delaware County sheriff's deputies served a search warrant at the home of Richard Everette Kellogg, 33, in the 7200 block of West Jackson Street.

Kellogg was arrested on a preliminary count of fraud, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison. He continued to be held in the Delaware County jail on Saturday under a $5,00 bond.

According to an affidavit, Kellogg last December persuaded a local man to lend him $20,000, purportedly so he could purchase three Chevrolet Corvettes.

In late January, he allegedly met the lender outside a Yorktown convenience store and gave him a check for $52,070, apparently his share for the reselling of the Corvettes and another vehicle.

The check bounced. According to Matthew Kubiak, an investigator with the sheriff's department, bank records reflected Kellogg "never had the money even close to the amount to cover the check."

Chief Deputy Jeff Stanley said that items seized during Thursday's raid would "led to further investigations pertaining to fraud."

On Aug. 22, Kellogg was charged, in a Delaware Circuit Court 4 case, with two counts of fraud and four counts of intimidation.

In that case, he is accused of agreeing to sell two vehicles to a Delaware County woman, resulting in payment of $9,275, but then never delivering the automobiles.

Investigators said the woman in April received anonymous death threats via text messages — allegedly sent by Kellogg — that threatened harm to numerous members of her family, including children. A local real estate office was also referred to in the threats, prompting its employees to be sent home for the day.

The fraud charge is a Level 5 felony, while the intimidation counts are Level 6 felonies with maximum 30-month sentences.

A total of three other fraud counts, and a theft charge, were also filed against Kellogg in two other cases filed in Circuit Court 4 in recent days.

In one case, the Delaware County man is accused of purchasing a 2024 Chevrolet Silverado from a local dealership with a bogus check for $74,222.56.

On Aug. 17, Kellogg was also charged with fraud and theft in a case filed in Madison Circuit Court 4. A warrant for his arrest is pending in that case.

According to court records, he has been convicted of fraud on a financial institution, forgery, theft and domestic battery,

