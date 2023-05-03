Muncie man accused of sexually abusing children

MUNCIE, Ind. — A 65-year-old Muncie man was being held in the Delaware County jail under a $200,000 bond, accused of sexually abusing two children.

Victor Lee Archuleta was preliminarily charged with four counts of child molesting, all Level 1 felonies carrying up to 40 years in prison.

According to an affidavit, a pre-teen girl told investigators that Archuleta — who she described as being "very sneaky" — had repeatedly abused her.

She said the Muncie man told her not to tell anyone about his crimes because he would go to jail.

The allegations prompted investigations by the state Department of Child Services and the Muncie Police Department.

City police investigator Linda Cook also reported another child, now in her teens, had indicated she had been sexually abused by Archuleta in 2013 and 2015.

Those claims resulted in investigations but the Muncie man was not arrested at that time.

Interviewed in recent days, that accuser said Archuleta began abusing her when she was 6 years old, and warned her if she told anyone about the incidents, "he would kill the people she loved."

The Muncie man's record includes convictions for driving as a habitual traffic offender, driving while intoxicated and public intoxication.

