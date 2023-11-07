Muncie man arrested for child neglect after reported heroin overdose

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man was arrested on a neglect-of-a-dependent count after he allegedly overdosed on heroin while children were in his care.

Robert Alan Songer Jr., 34, was arrested Friday, and was later released from the Delaware County jail on Saturday after posting a $5,000 bond.

Emergency responders were sent to Songer's home, along South Brotherton Street, shortly before 6 p.m. Friday after dispatchers received a report of a person overdosing.

City police found Songer in a storage shed. in "a seated position" and unconscious.

An officer administered a dose of Narcan, a medication designed to counteract the symptoms of an opioid overdose. Songer regained consciousness and was treated by EMS personnel.

A teenager said she had seen Songer collapse. Investigators determined two younger children were at the home at the time.

The Muncie man reportedly told police he had ingested heroin that he believed was laced with fentanyl.

Songer was taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital for an examination before being delivered to the jail.

Neglect of a dependent is a Level 6 felony carrying up to 30 months in prison.

Songer.s record includes convictions for burglary, possession of a controlled substance, possession of a narcotic drug, resisting law enforcement, robbery and theft.

In other crime news:

Dealing arrest: A Muncie man was arrested on drug-dealing charges after city police reported finding what was believed to be crystal meth and heroin in his possession.

Jordan Alan Unger, 36, was being held in the Delaware County jail on Tuesday under a $50,000 cash bond, preliminarily charged with dealing in a narcotic drug and dealing in meth, both Level 2 felonies carrying up to 30 years in prison.

Unger, who was the target of arrests warrants, was apprehended Friday afternoon in the laundry room of a northside apartment facility for senior citizens.

A city police officer reported the Muncie man had "two large bags" in his possession, one holding 10.3 grams of a "rock-like substance" believed to be crystal meth, and the other containing 48.4 grams of what was believed to be heroin.

At the time of his latest arranger, Unger already faced a total of nine charges in five cases pending in courts in Delaware and Madison counties — dealing in a narcotic drug, possession of a narcotic drug, nonsupport of a dependent child, dealing in marijuana. possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, driving while suspended and two counts of possession of meth.

