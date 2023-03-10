Muncie man arrested on child porn charges

MUNCIE, Ind. — A young Muncie man's online dealings with a juvenile resulted in his arrest this week on child porn-related charges.

In addition to two counts of possession of child pornography, 22-year-old Jeffrey Dwight Mohler was preliminarily charged with child solicitation and dissemination of matter harmful to a minor.

A Muncie police detective said he was interviewing Mohler on Wednesday about an unrelated matter when he was given permission to search the Muncie man's cellphone.

The officer reported finding nude photographs and videos of what was determined to a 15-year-old girl.

More:Muncie man arrested on sex, drug allegations

He also observed Facebook Messenger exchanges that reportedly showed Moher asking the juvenile to send him the nude photos.

According to an affidavit, Mohler also sent the girl photos of male genitalia.

In other crime news:

Solicitation charge: A Muncie man faces two felony charges over his dealings with a 13-year-old girl.

Thomas E.M. Miller, 22, was charged this week with child solicitation, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison, and sexual battery, a Level 6 felony with a maximum 30-month sentence.

Miller also faces a misdemeanor count of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. The child reported the Muncie man provided her with "vapes."

A trial date has not yet been set in Delaware Circuit Court 5.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Facebook exchanges lead to child porn counts against Muncie man