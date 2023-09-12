Muncie man arrested after gunshots are fired at home

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man is accused of firing gunshots at a home that contained his infant grandchild.

Charles Lewis Copley, 41, was arrested Sunday, preliminarily charged with criminal recklessness, intimidation and criminal mischief.

A 21-year-old Muncie woman told police on Friday that she and her father — identified as Copley — were arguing outside an Ault Avenue home when he threw a chair that broke a window.

She said Copley then retrieved a handgun and fired two or three times at the house. Her four-month-old child — in the house at the time — was not wounded,

Two other witnesses reported seeing the shooting incident. Two shell casings were recovered from the scene.

Copley, arrested Sunday, was later released from the Delaware County jail after posting a $12,500 bond.

The Muncie man is set to stand trial Jan. 17, in Lawrence Superior Court 1, on four felony charges filed in June 2022 — intimidation, possession of a narcotic drug and two counts of attempted kidnapping,

His record includes convictions for dealing in cocaine, possession of cocaine and resisting law enforcement.

In other crime news:

Public indecency: A 71-year-old Muncie man has been accused of exposing himself to a 16-year-old girl.

David P. James is charged in Gas City City Court with public indecency.

According to a report by a Grant County sheriff's deputy, James on July 9 exposed himself while giving the teenager a ride from Muncie to the community of Matthews in southeastern Grant County.

The girl sent a text message to one of her parents while the event was unfolding, and was directed to take a photograph of James with her cellphone.

The incident was at first reported to Hartford City police, who determined the incident had allegedly taken place in Grant County.

Interviewed by investigators from both Hartford City and Grant County, James at first denied the juvenile's allegations.

Shown the photograph taken by his accuser from his car's back seat, James maintained his actions had not been aimed at the girl.

A trial date has not yet been set.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Gunshots fired at eastside home lead to Muncie man's arrest