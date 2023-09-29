Muncie man arrested on heroin-dealing charges

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man has been accused of repeatedly dealing heroin to agents for the Muncie-Delaware County Drug Task Force.

Marcus Brown Jr., 26, was arrested Wednesday on three preliminary counts of dealing in a narcotic drug.

One of the charges is a Level 2 felony carrying up to 30 years in prison, while the other two are Level 4 felonies with maximum 12-year sentences.

An affidavit alleged the transactions took place on Aug. 29 and on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, a search warrant was served at Brown's home, in the 600 block of West Memorial Drive.

Investigators reportedly seized $80 in "buy money" used in the earlier deals, along with 16.8 grams of cocaine and 77.4 grams of marijuana.

During an interview with task force members, Brown reportedly admitted selling marijuana for the past year, but denied dealing any other controlled substances.

He was also charged with a preliminary count of maintaining a common nuisance.

Brown was later released from the Delaware County jail, apparently after posting a $50,000 bond.

Court records reflect one felony conviction for Brown, for resisting law enforcement in 2021.

In April, he was charged with a misdemeanor, driving without ever receiving a license, in Muncie City Court.

In other crime news:

Dealing charges: Two East Central Indiana men face five drug-related charges, including dealing in cocaine, after they were arrested in recent days outside a New Castle convenience store.

A New Castle police officer reported he had approached a van driven by John L. Murphy, 34, of New Castle, because he was aware Murphy was driving without a license and that the license plate on the vehicle had been stolen.

In the van, officers found 77 grams of cocaine, a significantly smaller quantity of meth, five pills of a narcotic prescription medication, drug paraphernalia and $536 in cash.

Murphy and a passenger in the van, 48-year-old Billy E. Binion of Losantville were arrested.

In addition to the cocaine-dealing count — a Level 2 felony — they were each charged, in Henry Circuit Court 1, with possession of meth, possession of a narcotic drug, unlawful possession of a syringe and possession of a controlled substance.

Murphy continued to be held in the Henry County jail on Friday under a $51,000 surety bond and a $4,250 cash bond. Binion was released from the jail after posting bond.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

