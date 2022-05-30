Muncie man arrested in Memorial Day shooting of stepson

MUNCIE, Ind. – A Muncie man was arrested Monday after his stepson was shot during a family fight.

John Gregory Hughes, 53, was being held in the Delaware County jail under a $10,000 bond, preliminarily charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon and pointing a firearm.

The Memorial Day shooting, at a house in the 1600 block of West Royale Drive, was reported about 12:15 p.m.

Michael Rehfus of the Muncie Police Department said the shooting took place after Hughes and his stepson, reported to be in his mid-20s, began to argue over a "back door being left open."

The men began to shove one another, Rehfus said, and Hughes allegedly pulled a handgun and warned his stepson not to strike him again.

As the conflict continued, the gun discharged, the officer said. The bullet reportedly struck the victim in the right jaw and exited "in the area" of his neck.

The victim was taken by ambulance to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, and was later transferred to IU Health Methodist Hospital in Indianapolis.

STAY INFORMED AND SUPPORT LOCAL JOURNALISM: Subscribe today using the link at the top of this page.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie man arrested in stepson's shooting