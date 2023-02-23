Muncie man arrested on molesting allegations

MUNCIE, Ind. — A 60-year-old Muncie man was arrested Wednesday after being accused of sexually abusing two children.

Steven Arnold Bidwell was preliminarily charged with four counts of child molesting, two Level 1 felonies carrying up to 40 years in prison and two Level 4 felonies with maximum 12-year sentences.

Indiana State Police first investigated the allegations last summer. Bidwell at that time denied any wrongdoing.

When arrested by Muncie police on Wednesday, he declined comment on the recommendation of his attorney.

More:Portland man arrested in molesting probe

Both of the children referred to in an arrest affidavit were under the age of 8. One said Bidwell had told her not to tell anyone about his actions.

Bidwell was released from the Delaware County jail after posting a $120,000 bond. Court records reflect no prior charges against the Muncie man.

In other crime news:

Burglary arrests: A Winchester man is accused of using a police scanner in a bid to avoid arrest for a house burglary.

Andrew Lee Ellis, 32, and a co-defendant, 40-year-old William S. Clarkson Jr. of Greenwood, were arrested by Winchester police early Monday after allegedly breaking into a house in the 800 block of Short Street.

An officer reported when he arrested Ellis at the scene, the Winchester man had "a radio that had the Randolph County Law Enforcement frequency."

"While I was communicating with dispatch, my radio traffic was being heard from the radio that Ellis had," the officer wrote.

Both men were charged in Randolph Circuit Court with attempted burglary, attempted theft and unlawful use of a police radio.

Clarkson, who allegedly tried to flee, is also charged with resisting law enforcement.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie man accused of sexually abusing girls