Muncie man arrested over southside gunfire

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man was arrested Thursday for his alleged role in an exchange of gunfire along a southside street on Sept. 1.

Malik Xavier Wilson, 28, was preliminarily charged with criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, possession of cocaine or a narcotic drug and unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon.

In a release, Deputy Police Chief Melissa Criswell said Wilson was the man seen in a surveillance video apparently exchanging gunshots with another person on Jefferson Street near Fifth Street about 8:15 p.m. on Sept. 1.

Officers found several shell casings in the area, and two vehicles and two houses in the area were apparently struck by bullets. No injuries were reported.

Wilson was arrested about 3:45 p.m. Thursday when city police served a search warrant "near the 800 block of South Madison Street," according to a release.

The most serious of the preliminary charges against him, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violen felon, is a Level 4 felony carrying up to 12 years in prison.

He was being held in the Delaware County jail on Thursday night under a $20,000 bond.

According to court records, Wilson has been convicted of battery resulting in serious bodily injury, battery with moderate bodily injury, intimidation, criminal recklessness with a deadly weapon, dealing in a look-alike substance and unlawful possession of a syringe,

