Muncie man arrested in probe of Sunday slaying, shootings

MUNCIE, Ind. — Muncie police on Tuesday afternoon arrested a city man on charges stemming from Sunday's fatal shooting — and the wounding of 17 other gunshot victims — at an eastside block party.

In a release, Deputy Police Chief Melissa Criswell said John Lamar Vance, 36, had been preliminarily charged with "several felonies," and that evidence would be forwarded to Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman's office for review "and consideration of additional charges."

The preliminary charges against Vance were not specified in the release.

The shootings — at an outdoor party at Willard and Hackley streets — were reported to emergency dispatchers at 1:14 a.m. Sunday.

Joseph E. Bonner III, 30, died at the scene, according to Delaware County Coroner Gavin Greene.

Seventeen other shooting victims — and a woman who was badly hurt when she was hit by a vehicle in the wake of the gunfire — were taken to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

Four of those victims, including the woman struck by the vehicle, were transferred by medical helicopter to Indianapolis hospitals.

Criswell said Wednesday that the three victims remaining in Indianapolis hospitals were now listed in stable condition. Four other victims continued to be treated at the Muncie hospital.

The deputy chief offered thanks to the Delaware County Sheriff's Department, the FBI and the U.S. Marshal's Service for assistance in Tuesday's arrest.

"In an effort to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation, the Muncie Police Department has no further comment at this time," she concluded.

At a Monday press conference, Police Chief Nate Sloan said it was not believed the shootings were the result of a single gunman setting out to harm a large number of people.

Some present at Sunday's party have suggested the gunfire stemmed from a dispute between two individuals.

According to court records, Vance has been convicted of crimes including dealing in cocaine or a narcotic drug, resisting law enforcement, unlawful possession of a firearm by a serious violent felon, battery, domestic battery and false informing.

