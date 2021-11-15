Muncie man arrested on rape, confinement charges

MUNCIE, Ind. — A young Muncie man was arrested Sunday on allegations he sexually assaulted a female acquaintance.

Donaven D. Hood, 20, was being held without bond Monday in the Delaware County jail, preliminarily charged with crimes including rape, criminal confinement, strangulation and intimidation.

His accuser said Hood first punched her in the nose after she declined to have sex with him.

She said he then sexually assaulted her, in the process striking and choking her and telling her he wanted to kill her.

He also held a pillow over her face during the assault, she said.

The rape count is a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison. Confinement is a Level 3 felony with a maximum 16-year sentence.

At the time of Sunday's arrest, Hood already faced five charges in two cases pending in local courts — domestic battery and two counts each of battery resulting in bodily injury and interference with the reporting of a crime.

He was also convicted of a battery charge in January.

In other crime news:

Recklessness: A Muncie woman faces a felony charge over allegations she fired gunshots during a domestic altercation.

Shealyn R. Orr, 25, is charged in Delaware Circuit Court 5 with criminal recklessness, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison.

Muncie police allege Orr twice fired a handgun in her home — at the Canterbury Townhomes complex on the city's west side — on July 18.

According to court documents filed last week, Orr said the shots were fired after she encountered her boyfriend with a female acquaintance in the apartment.

She said she fired the first shot into a stairwell after demanding the boyfriend, the woman and two other visitors to her home leave.

One of the guests then showed her his own handgun, but did not draw the firearm or point it at her, Orr reportedly told police.

The second shot was fired, Orr said, after her boyfriend said he wanted to retrieve his PlayStation before leaving.

