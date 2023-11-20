Muncie man arrested on robbery, battery charges

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man is accused of forcing his way into a local woman's apartment, knocking her down and robbing her of cash and marijuana.

DeQuan Hardy Patton, 23, was arrested Friday on preliminary counts of robbery, battery resulting in bodily injury and possession of a narcotic drug.

He continued to be held in the Delaware County on Monday under $50,000 bond.

According to Muncie police, Patton and another man on Nov. 2 forced their way into a woman's apartment in the Whitely neighborhood, kicking her front door open and in the process knocking her to the floor.

(The woman later told police she suffered a leg injury in the fall that would require treatment at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.)

One of the men — alleged to be Patton — held a handgun to the woman's head and demanded her money.

After learning the woman had only $10 in cash, the man took her wallet, which contained her debit card, and a small amount of marijuana.

City police said a surveillance video showed one of the bandits, allegedly Patton, making unsuccessful efforts to obtain cash from an ATM at a local convenience store using the woman's debit card.

Investigators said they eventually determined the man seen in the video was Patton. When arrested, he reportedly "admitted to the robbery, but stated that he did not have a gun," an officer wrote.

A search warrant was served at Patton's home, in the 1700 block of North Brady Street, and officers reported finding a bag there containing an opioid pain medication.

Court records reflect no prior charges against Patton.

