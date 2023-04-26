Muncie man arrested on roof of Delaware County jail

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man was arrested Monday on the roof of the Delaware County jail.

Timmrick Tyrone Woods, 27, was preliminarily charged with criminal trespass. He continued to be held in the jail on Tuesday under a $2,500 bond.

According to Jeff Stanley, chief deputy of the Delaware County Sheriff's Department, a corrections officer in the jail shortly after 3 p.m. observed a man, on surveillance cameras, outside the Justice Center, "acting suspicious."

Two other corrections officers then investigated, and saw the man — later identified as Woods — "climb through a restricted fence" and then scale a HVAC unit on the east side of the building, Stanley said.

Woods then jumped from the HVAC unit onto the roof of the jail. The officers — both in uniform, according to Stanley — gave chase and detained Woods, who resisted, on the roof.

A Muncie Fire Department bucket truck was brought to the scene to return Woods to ground level. He was examined at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital before being booked in at the jail.

"I personally commend the correction officers for their quick, courageous actions which may have deterred a potential bad situation," Stanley said.

The incident remains under investigation. Court records reflect no prior charges against Woods.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter for The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Man held on trespassing charge after arrest on roof of Delaware County jail