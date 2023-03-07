Muncie man arrested on sex, drug allegations

MUNCIE, Ind. — A convicted sex offender is accused of engaging in sex acts with a juvenile and providing her with drugs, including LSD.

Muncie resident Michaselwade Garrett Taylor, 45, was being held in the Delaware County jail on Tuesday under a $30,000 bond, preliminarily charged with crimes including possession of child pornography, child seduction, failure to register as a sex offender, dealing in meth and possession of meth.

An investigation of Taylor was launched this week by Delaware County sheriff's investigators after a tip was called into the FBI.

In an affidavit, John Branson, a detective with the sheriff's department, reported witnesses told him there were photos and videos on cellphones that showed Taylor having sex with the juvenile.

Taylor reportedly destroyed one of those phones on Monday, the day he was arrested.

More:Convicted sex offender arrested after visit to daycare center

The teen also told investigators she and Taylor had ingested meth and LSD together. Deputies reportedly found 11 grams of a substance believed to be meth and smoking devices at a home Taylor was staying in.

Taylor was convicted of committing a "lewd and lascivious act with a child" in Monroe County, Florida, in February 1999 and served more than four years in prison in that state, according to the Indiana Sex and Violent Offender Registry.

In the affidavit, Branson said as a result of that conviction, Taylor is required to register with authorities as a sex offender for the remainder of his life, but he has not registered with local authorities since 2017.

In 2010, Taylor — at that time known as "Fire Dragon," according to police reports — was convicted of tattooing a minor, a misdemeanor, in Muncie City Court after he tattooed 16-year-old twin sisters without their parents' permission.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie sex offender faces seduction, child porn, drug charges