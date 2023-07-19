MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man was arrested Tuesday after he allegedly spanked a neighbor's three-year-old child.

David Wayne Miller, 49, was preliminarily charged with battery resulting in moderate bodily injury to a person less than 14 years old, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison.

City police shortly after 8 p.m. Tuesday were called to a home along South Wisteria Lane. where a man reported his three-year-old son had "over at the neighbor's house when the neighbor spanked him."

An officer reported the child had a "large red mark" on his buttocks.

The boy's father said his son had cried as though he was experiencing "severe pain."

Miller — who reportedly "admitted to spanking the child and picking him up by his arm" — was taken into custody.. He continued to be held on Wednesday.

An affidavit did not offer an account of events that preceded the spanking.

Court records reflect no prior charges against Miller.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter for The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie man arrested for spanking neighbor's child