MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man has been arrested in the fatal shooting early Saturday of a Marion teenager.

Malek S. Williams, 21, is preliminarily charged with murder.

He is accused of fatally shooting 19-year-old Que'Aundre Johnson, near University Avenue and Dill Street, about 12:40 a.m. Saturday.

The young Marion man — who had "several gunshot wounds," according to Muncie Police Chief Nate Sloan — was taken by ambulance to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Williams was taken into custody late Saturday afternoon, Sloan said.

While there are "no other suspects still at large," investigators are still asking anyone with information on Saturday's homicide to call the Muncie Police Department's detective division at 765-747-4867 or police dispatchers at 765-747-4838.

Court records reflect no prior criminal charges against Williams.

The shooting took place in the Village commercial district near the Ball State University campus, where fall semester classes begin Monday. Ball State officials said shooting victim Johnson was not a student at the university.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie man arrested in teen's fatal shooting