Muncie man arrested after Thanksgiving stabbing

MUNCIE, Ind. — One Muncie man was arrested and another was hospitalized after a Thursday afternoon stabbing.

According to Deputy Police Chief Melissa Criswell, emergency dispatchers received a report, about 2 p.m., of a stabbing at a home in the 800 block of South Madison Street.

City police responded and an investigation resulted in the arrest of Charles Franklin Harris, 58, on a preliminary count of attempted murder, a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison.

The male victim, also 58, was taken by ambulance to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital for treatment of multiple stab wounds, Criswell said.

He was reported to be in stable condition.

Harris was being held in the Delaware County jail. His record includes convictions for burglary, carrying a handgun without a license, criminal recklessness, intimidation, stalking, strangulation and theft.

