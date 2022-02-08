Muncie man booked in Delaware County Jail for suspicion of murder

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man twice convicted of aggravated battery was arrested Tuesday morning on a preliminary count of murder.

Details of the homicide were not immediately available.

Jason De'Andre Harris, 32, was booked into the Delaware County jail on the preliminary count of murder at 5:05 a.m. He was being held without bond.

Jason Harris

The Muncie man was also preliminarily charged with criminal confinement, pointing a firearm, intimidation and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

An autopsy on the victim was being conducted Tuesday morning at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

Harris in December 2020 was placed on electronic home detention for a year after he pleaded guilty to aggravated battery with a substantial risk of death.

That conviction stemmed from an attack — in October 2018 — ttook place in a downtown apartment Harris had shared with the victim for about about a week.

Harris told authorities at the time that victim had made unwanted sexual advances while Harris was trying to nap.

In the 2018 case, a Muncie police detective wrote the 52-year-old victim “had some of the worst injuries I have seen in a nine-year career on the left side of his head (and) face.”

At the time of the attack, Harris on on probation for a 2017 conviction for aggravated battery.

In that case, the Muncie man had been accused of repeatedly stabbing his brother in the back.

