Muncie man charged with 14 counts of cruelty to animals

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man who saw more than a dozen dogs seized from his southside home last July has been charged with 14 counts of cruelty to an animal.

Each charge filed Friday in Muncie City Court against 64-year-old Douglas J. Woodring is a Class A misdemeanor carrying up to a year in jail.

An affidavit indicated the canines were removed from a house in the 2100 block of East 19th Street last July 26.

Muncie Animal Control employees told city police they had left numerous notices at the house "over poor living conditions for numerous dogs on or inside the property."

The document said there were "poor shelter, food (and) water, and even worse conditions inside the home."

Woodring arrived at the scene and allowed authorities, including an environmental health specialist, inside.

A report described the house as "not safe for anyone to live in" with "very poor" conditions, including floors that were "caked" with dog feces and urine.

Authorities also found "two complete dog skeletons on the floor that were devoid of all muscle and fur."

Woodring "appeared remorseful that he had let the conditions of the home go to the point that his dogs were now going to be confiscated by animal control," a police officer wrote.

The Muncie man was also described as being "very cooperative."

Court documents included names of the 14 dogs removed from the house: Amber, Betty, Chevy, Harley, Jade, Jasper, Lilly, Little Boy, Little Peach, Opal, Pinky, Rooster, Rubin and Topaz.

Records reflect no prior criminal charges against Woodring. He received two citations twice last year for failing to provide his dogs with rabies shots.

