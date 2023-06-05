Muncie man charged in armed home invasion

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie resident has been accused of forcing his way into a local couple's apartment and striking a man in the head with a handgun.

The incident took place last Sept. 22, but formal charges were not filed against 43-year-old Andrew Warren Elliott until last week.

A couple living in an apartment along East Main Street reported a man they did not know — later identified as Elliott — came to their front door about 2:30 a.m. and tried to enter their home.

They said Elliott at first asked about the whereabouts of a woman they did not know and then pulled a handgun and tried to force his way inside, striking the man in the head with the gun.

The victims told officers they were "scared and intimidated because they thought Elliott might shoot them after he pulled out the firearm."

Elliott reportedly fled from the scene in a vehicle, and was apprehended a short time later. He was later released from the Delaware County jail.

Last Thursday, the Muncie man was charged in Delaware Circuit Court 2 with battery with a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison, and residential entry, a Level 6 felony with a maximum 30-month sentence. He also faces a misdemeanor count of battery.

An initial hearing in his case is set for June 29.

In other court news:

Confinement charge: A Muncie man has been accused holding a local woman, described in an affidavit as his former girlfriend, against her will.

Joseph K. Abrams, 37, was charged last week in Delaware Circuit Court 5 with criminal confinement, domestic battery, intimidation and interference with the reporting of a crime. The confinement charge is a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison.

His accuser told a Delaware County sheriff's deputy on May 23 that Abrams held a knife to her neck, struck her and threatened to kill her.

During a struggle with the woman's brother, Abrams was reportedly choked until he was lost consciousness.

The deputy said while investigators were interviewing witnesses at the scene, Abrams "started yelling and causing a scene." He was examined at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital before being delivered to the Delaware County jail.

He continued to be held Monday under a $60,000 bond. A trial date in his case has not yet been set.

Court records reflect Abrams was convicted of domestic battery in Adams County in 2013.

