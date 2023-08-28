Muncie man charged in attack on jail officer released to seek treatment

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man accused of attacking a corrections officer at the Delaware County jail has been released to participate in a rehabilitation program.

Drake Lee Ramsey, 23, is charged with five felonies — attempted aggravated battery, battery resulting in bodily injury to a public safety official, battery with a deadly weapon, strangulation and resisting law enforcement — in the attack on the jail officer, alleged to have taken place on Feb. 6.

According to an affidavit, Ramsey on that day reported he had become ill in his cell, prompting the jail officer to allow him to leave the cell to make way for an inmate assigned to clean-up duty.

Investigators said Ramsey had tied two socks together, creating a "strangulation device" which he wrapped around the officer's neck and pulled her to the floor.

Witnesses said Ramsey was on top of the officer, with the socks still around her neck, when the other inmate tried to pull him away.

The officer — left with a "large knot on her head" caused by the fall — was treated at IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital.

The most serious of the five charges against Ramsey is a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison. A trial date in the case is not currently set.

Ramsey also faces a domestic battery charge filed in Circuit Court 2 in August 2022.

Last week, Delaware Circuit Court 2 Judge Kimberly Dowling ordered Ramsey — who had been held in the jail under a $40,000 bond — released to participate in a treatment program, expected to last six to 12 months, at the Salvation Army Adult Rehabilitation Center in Indianapolis.

A Salvation Army website said the "faith-based program enables participants to identify the root cause of being a substance abuser and seek rehabilitation through strength from God."

In an order, the judge noted Delaware County Community Corrections officials had recommended Ramsey be allowed to participate in the program. While in Indianapolis, Ramsey will be required to report to Community Corrections via phone on a weekly basis.

Deputy Prosecutor Maricel Driscoll objected to releasing the Muncie man from jail.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie man charged with attacking guard released to treatment facility