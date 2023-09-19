Muncie man charged with attempted murder in girlfriend's shooting

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man who allegedly shot his girlfriend was charged Tuesday with attempted murder.

Eric Douglas Newton II, 29, was arrested by city police late Tuesday afternoon after they had obtained a warrant for his arrest.

According to an affidavit, city police about 6:25 a.m. Sunday were in the 2700 block of South Mulberry Street — investigating the unrelated shootings of two teenagers — when they heard gunfire to their north.

Shortly before 7 a.m., city police learned from IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital officers that a 22-year-old Muncie woman — with a gunshot wound in her lower back — had just been brought to the hospital by an acquaintance.

The shooting victim, at first listed in critical condition, underwent emergency surgery.

The victim's mother told investigators her daughter was involved in a relationship with Newton and had been the target of domestic violence.

She said while at his home, in the 1700 block of South Madison Street, Newton repeatedly struck her daughter and pulled her hair. After her daughter fell to the ground, the woman said, Newton produced a handgun and shot her.

The victim gave a similar account of the events leading to her shooting when interviewed after her surgery. She indicated Newton had also choked her and punched her in the face four or five times.

At the shooting scene, police recovered a pair of broken eyeglasses, shoes and a cellphone.

They also noted a Cadillac parked at the scene had "what appeared to be three bullet holes in it, along with what appeared to be blood on the back bumper."

In addition to attempted murder — a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison — Newton was also charged Monday with aggravated battery, a Level 3 felony carrying a maximum 16-year sentence, along with two lesser charges, domestic battery with a deadly weapon and strangulation.

Deputy Police Chief Melissa Criswell said Monday evening that the shooting victim was in stable condition, and asked anyone with information on the case to call Muncie police detectives at 765-747-4867, or police dispatchers at 765-747-4838.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie man charged with attempted murder in girlfriend's shooting