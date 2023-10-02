Muncie man charged with attempted rape, confinement

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man has been charged with attempting to sexually assault a woman while armed with a machete.

James Andrew Gulley, 40, is charged in Delaware Circuit Court 4 with attempted rape, criminal confinement and intimidation.

According to an affidavit, a woman told Muncie police that on Sept. 12, Gulley "held a machete to (her) throat and demanded sexual favors."

The woman said the incident took place at the apartment of a mutual acquaintance.

Gulley, who was arrested at the scene, denied the woman's claims, and insisted they had been "joking around," with his accuser for a time being armed with an electronic stun device.

The woman said she was given that device "to protect herself," adding that Gulley had earlier threatened to cut off one of her legs with the machete.

Investigators also received text messages that were allegedly between the accuser and Gulley, who continued to be held in the Delaware County jail on Monday under a $125,000 bond.

His trial has been set for Nov. 27.

The attempted rape charge is a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison.

The confinement count is a Level 3 felony with a maximum 16-year sentence, while intimidation is a Level 5 felony, which carries up to six years in prison.

In 2019, Gulley was charged with two counts of dealing in meth, a Level 2 felony carrying up to 30 years in prison, and maintaining a common nuisance.

Last May, he pleaded guilty to at least one of those charges, although court records don't reflect which one. A sentencing hearing has been set for Oct. 24.

Sexual misconduct: A Muncie man faces a felony charge over allegations he repeatedly had sex with a 14-year-old girl.

Timothy L. Wright, 21, is charged with sexual misconduct with a minor, a Level 5 felony.

An initial hearing in the Delaware Circuit Court 4 case is set for Oct. 30.

The Indiana Department of Child Services forwarded a related complaint to Muncie police in August.

Wright reportedly admitted his dealings with the juvenile began last November.

