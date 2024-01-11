Muncie man charged with molesting strikes deal, pleads guilty to battery

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man who had been accused of sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl has instead pleaded guilty to a battery charge after striking a deal with prosecutors.

Daniel Serf Jr., 22, this week pleaded guilty to domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person under the age of 14, a Level 3 felony carrying up to 16 years in prison.

A plea agreement, taken under advisement by Delaware Circuit Court 5 Judge Thomas Cannon Jr., calls for the Muncie man to receive a four-year sentence — one year in the Delaware County jail followed by three years on probation.

The judge tentatively set sentencing for March 12.

The five counts filed after Serf was arrested last June — three counts of child molesting, along with promotion of child sexual trafficking and human trafficking — would be dismissed under the terms of the deal.

Two of the molesting counts were Level 1 felonies carrying maximum 40-year sentences.

At the time of his arrest, Serf maintained he had believed the girl was 16, the age of consent for sexual activity in most instances.

The girl, reportedly from Ohio, told investigators she had spent several days with Serf at his home in Muncie after misleading her father about her whereabouts.

Serf continued to be held in the Delaware County jail on Thursday under a bond of $11,000.

In other court news:

Impersonation: A New Castle man was arrested this week after he reportedly tried to persuade city police he was a federal agent with the U.S. Marshal's Service.

Eric Marsel Turner, 50, is charged with impersonation of a public servant and criminal trespass, both Class A misdemeanors carrying up to a year in jail, in Henry Circuit Court 3.

After officers were called to a convenience store in the 2500 block of Grand Avenue late Tuesday, the store's owner asked them to inform Turner he would be charged with trespassing if he returned to that location.

"This is messed up," Turner reportedly told police. "You can't trespass me from my own property."

In addition to claiming ownership of the store, the New Castle man said he was a federal agent and suggested he would arrest the officers for "obstructing justice."

Turner continued to be held in the Henry County jail on Thursday under a surety bond of $8,000 and a $450 cash bond.

He already faced three charges — possession of cocaine, possession of meth and possession of paraphernalia — filed against him in September in Henry Circuit Court 2.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter for The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie man charged with molesting strikes deal, pleads guilty to battery