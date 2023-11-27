Muncie man charged in multiple cases now faces dealing-resulting- in-death count

MUNCIE, Ind. — Since mid-August, Muncie resident Ricky Lamiez Taylor has been charged with 11 crimes.

The most recent count — filed Nov. 20 in Delaware Circuit Court 4 — is the most serious, stemming from the September overdose death of a local teenager.

The 24-year-old Taylor is charged with aiding, inducing or causing dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison.

He also faces a related count of dealing in a narcotic drug, a Level 5 felony with a maximum six-yar sentence.

A 17-year-old Delaware County youth, who was a student at Cowan High School, died of an overdose on Sept. 16. Toxicology tests indicated he died as a result of acute fentanyl and cocaine intoxication.

According to Delaware County sheriff's deputies, the teen had purchased a pill — alleged to be a pressed fentanyl tablet — from another juvenile at the Muncie Dragway on Sept. 15.

That teen, meanwhile, is alleged to have earlier purchased 15 of the pills from Taylor, according to an affidavit.

Interviewed following his most recent arrest on Nov. 9, Taylor reportedly admitted he routinely dealt the "blue M30" pills, and had sold pills to the teen who in turn sold a pill to the overdose victim.

An initial hearing in the case is set for Dec. 11. The Muncie man continues to be held in the Delaware County jail under a $70,000 bond.

Taylor is now the defendant in five criminal cases pending in Delaware County courts, and one case in Madison County.

Taylor on Aug. 16 was charged with intimidation, a Level 6 felony carrying up to 30 months in prison, in Delaware Circuit Court 3. In mid-July, he allegedly made threats on Facebook Live to "smoke" a 47-year-old Muncie woman if he determined she had played a role for the recent homicide of his friend.

On Aug. 30, Taylor was charged, in Circuit Court 3, with robbery, a Level 5 felony, and two Level 6 felonies, intimidation and auto theft. Muncie police said on Aug. 21, Taylor robbed a local man of his car outside the victim's southside home. He was arrested later that day after crashing the vehicle in Yorktown.

The Muncie man on Oct. 16 was charged with unlawful carrying of a handgun, a Level 5 felony, and resisting law enforcement, a Level 6 felony, in Circuit Court 3. In that case, Muncie police said Taylor on Aug. 30 had posted images of himself on Facebook Live displaying a firearm and threatening to shoot people.

On Nov. 8, Taylor was charged with strangulation, a Level 6 felony, and domestic battery, a misdemeanor, in Circuit Court 3 . He had been accused of striking and choking a 19-year-old female acquaintance on Sept. 28.

In the Madison Circuit Court 3 case, filed on Nov. 9, Taylor is charged with escape, a Level 6 felony. In that case, Taylor is accused of removing or disabling an ankle monitor after he was sentenced to two years on electronic home detention following his October convictions for resisting law enforcement, attempted obstruction of justice, driving while suspended, reckless driving and possession of marijuana.

Taylor was sentenced to time already served in jail in January 2018 after he pleaded guilty to criminal recklessness in a Muncie man’s 2017 shooting. Because of that felony conviction, he is prohibited from possessing firearms.

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Latest charge against Muncie man: Drug dealing resulting in death