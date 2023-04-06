Muncie man charged with murder in fatal OD wants bond set

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man charged with murder in his girlfriend's fatal overdose has asked a judge to set bond in his case.

Erick Eugene Smith, 44, was arrested in January after 41-year-old Laura Fowler died in the couple's South Mound Street home.

He was later charged with both murder — which carries a maximum 65-year prison term — and dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison.

In Indiana, those charged with murder are generally held without bond unless a judge determines the evidence against them is lacking.

Delaware Circuit Court 1 Judge Judi Calhoun on Wednesday conducted a hearing on a motion by Smith's attorney, Sam Beasley, to set bond for his client.

Deputy Prosecutor Steve Sneed called one witness — veteran Muncie police detective Jami Brown — to the stand.

Brown said that after emergency responders were called to Smith's home on Jan. 12, he told investigators he had purchased fentanyl, for $20, "cooked" the drug and loaded it into a syringe, which he gave to Fowler.

She died, allegedly after injecting the drug. Fentanyl, a powerful synthetic opioid, is often a factor in local drug overdoses.

Attorneys Beasley and Sneed did not debate the strength of evidence in the case at Wednesday's hearing. They indicated they would submit written arguments to Calhoun, who will then rule on the request for bond.

Smith had been set to stand trial beginning May 1, but the judge granted Beasley's request for a continuance.

The trial is now scheduled to start on Sept. 18.

