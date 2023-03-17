Muncie man convicted in '15 slaying pursues appointment of new judge

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man convicted of murder in a 2015 slaying has been denied a request for a new judge in his case — but will be dealing with a different judge nonetheless.

William C. Balfour III, now 24, was sentenced to 60 years in prison by then-Judge Marianne Vorhees after a Delaware Circuit Court 1 jury in June 2021 found him guilty in the slaying of 18-year-old Christian Michael Orebaugh.

The victim was shot in the back during an attempted robbery in his West 23rd Street home on July 2, 2015. Prosecutors said Balfour and accomplices had planned to rob the teen of drugs, cash and guns.

The Indiana Court of Appeals upheld Balfour's murder conviction last August.

In a petition for post-conviction relief filed this month, Balfour contends he received ineffective legal assistance both in his trial and appeal. He also alleges his constitutional rights were violated.

He also asked that Vorhees remove herself as judge in his case.

However, Vorhees retired from the bench in December 2022.

Her successor as judge, Judi Calhoun, on Tuesday denied Balfour's motion for a change of judge, noting "Judge Vorhees has retired and is no longer the presiding judge of Delaware Circuit Court 1."

In a response to the petition for post-conviction relief, Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman denied most of Balfour's allegations.

A hearing on the petition has not yet been scheduled.

Balfour is incarcerated at the Miami Correctional Facility north of Kokomo, with a projected release date in March 2068.

