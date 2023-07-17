Muncie man convicted of attempted murder sentenced to 35 years in prison

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man convicted of attempted murder has been sentenced to 35 years in prison.

A Delaware Circuit Court 5 jury in June found 39-year-old Terence Darnele Walker guilty of a Level 1 felony carrying a maximum 40-year prison term.

Muncie police investigate a shooting at Princeton and Hartford avenues in the Morningside neighborhood on Aug. 23, 2019.

Walker was sentenced Friday by Judge Thomas Cannon Jr.

During last month's trial, Deputy Prosecutor Doug Mawhorr said Walker in August 2019 shot another Muncie man in the back near Hartford and Princeton avenues.

The victim, now 46, was taken by ambulance to IU Health Ball Memorial Hospital and was later flown by medical helicopter to a hospital in Indianapolis.

The man had been riding a bicycle at the time he was shot.

Walker, defended by Winchester attorney James Fry, did not take the witness stand during his trial.

A witness at the shooting scene said Walker indicated he believed the victim had earlier stolen his vehicle.

The Muncie man is scheduled to stand trial in October on four other charges filed in Circuit Court 5 in October 2020 — dealing in a narcotic drug, dealing in marijuana, possession of paraphernalia and being a felon in possession of a handgun.

The dealing-in-a-narcotic-drug charge is a Level 2 felony carrying up to 30 years in prison.

Walker's record includes earlier convictions for possession of meth and possession of a narcotic drug.

