Muncie man convicted in drug deal that led to fatal overdose

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man on Wednesday was convicted of participating in events that led to a local woman's fatal overdose.

A Delaware Circuit Court 4 jury deliberated for about 90 minutes before finding Michael Tyler Schoeff, 37, guilty of aiding, inducing or causing dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death, a Level 1 felony carrying up to 40 years in prison.

Schoeff and Vera Renee Morgan, now 34, were arrested in November 2020, a few weeks after a 32-year-old local woman died of a heroin overdose.

That woman's boyfriend said when he picked her up at a drug treatment center in Indianapolis, she had decided to "get dope when she got to Muncie."

Chief Deputy Prosecutor Zach Craig and Deputy Prosecutor Andrew Ramirez said the woman then bought heroin from Morgan for $40 at a southside convenience store.

Morgan, now 34, was found guilty of dealing in a controlled substance resulting in death by another Circuit Court 4 jury last August. She was later sentenced to 40 years in prison by Judge John Feick.

Schoeff also first stood trial in August, when a jury was unable to reach a verdict on the dealing-resulting-in death charge. At that time, however, the Muncie man was found guilty of conspiracy to commit dealing in a narcotic drug, a Level 5 felony carrying up to six years in prison.

This week's jury also found Schoeff guilty of being a habitual offender. The Muncie man's criminal record includes earlier convictions for burglary, robbery and possession of a narcotic drug.

He will be sentenced — both for Wednesday's conviction and habitual offender finding, and for last August's conspiracy conviction — by Judge Feick on May 17.

In a release, Delaware County Prosecutor Eric Hoffman noted Schoeff became the fifth local defendant convicted of dealing resulting in death.

"Accountability is the touchstone of our criminal justice system and reformation," Hoffman said. "Our community is speaking loud and clear. If you deal drugs in this county and one of your customers dies as a result, you will be held accountable."

