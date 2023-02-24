Muncie man convicted of murder, robbery draws 107-year sentence

MUNCIE, Ind. — A local mother on Friday tearfully expressed her outrage at the Muncie man convicted of killing her son.

"Why did you kill him? Jetta King asked D'Ante Davis at a Delaware Circuit Court 1 hearing that saw him sentenced to 107 years in prison for murder, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery convictions.

The 24-year-old defendant had been accused of fatally shooting 23-year-old James Braydon "J.B." King III during a robbery at the Canterbury Townhomes complex, on Muncie's west side, on July 22, 2021.

"You killed an innocent man for no reason," Jetta King told Davis, "I don't understand."

She also said her son's "soul is still here and you can never put his light out. Ever."

The victim's mother also told Chief Deputy Prosecutor Zach Craig she didn't believe Davis should "ever, ever leave prison."

More:Muncie man found guilty of murder, robbery

Testimony at his January trial indicated a co-defendant sent Davis — who had been released from prison a few months earlier — a video that showed J.B. King in an acquaintance's apartment, counting thousands of dollars after selling a large amount of marijuana.

A short time later, prosecutors Craig and Andrew Ramirez said, Davis and another man entered the apartment and opened fire. Davis was armed with an assault rifle that was fired 29 times, they said.

In all, 50 gunshots were fired in the apartment. Judge Linda Ralu Wolf noted King had 11 gunshots wounds, three of which would have proved fatal.

Davis did not respond to comments made from the witness stand on Friday by the shooting victim's mother, father and girlfriend. They said J.B. King left behind two children, one a son born after his death.

Defense attorney Kelly Bryan told Wolf his client did not wish to make a statement Friday. Davis' only comment came when he confirmed to Wolf that he intended to appeal his convictions.

Craig had recommended the maximum 107-year sentence imposed by Wolf, calling Davis "a cold-blooded monster" who "has no concern for anyone other than himself."

Story continues

The chief deputy prosecutor noted Davis has earlier been convicted of battery following the 2015 shooting of a seven-year-old boy. He was also convicted of robbery in a December 2014 incident that saw him rob three fellow teenagers at gunpoint.

Those convictions resulted in a nine-year prison term imposed in January 2017. Davis was granted parole and released from custody in April 2021.

Defense attorney Bryan on Friday recommended his client receive a 45-year sentence for the murder, robbery and conspiracy convictions.

Wolf imposed a maximum 65-year sentence for the murder conviction and added six years for the robbery count, 16 years for the conspiracy conviction and 20 years as a penalty for using a firearm in committing the slaying. The four sentences will be served consecutively, she said.

The judge called Davis a "selfish, greedy and extremely violent person."

Douglas Walker is a news reporter at The Star Press. Contact him at 765-213-5851 or at dwalker@muncie.gannett.com.

This article originally appeared on Muncie Star Press: Muncie man gets maximum 107-year sentence in murder, robbery case