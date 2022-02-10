Muncie man draws 3-year sentence for child exploitation, porn convictions

Justin Butler

MUNCIE, Ind. — A Muncie man who told Indiana State Police investigators he enjoyed pornography featuring "young girls" has been sentenced to three years in prison.

Justin Dane Butler, 25, was sentenced Wednesday by Delaware Circuit Court 1 Judge Marianne Vorhees after he pleaded guilty to child exploitation and three counts of possession of child pornography.

Butler, who was arrested last June, received credit for 40 days already spent in jail.

According to court documents, state troopers launched their investigation after receiving tips from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about child pornography being uploaded from Butler's home along West 13th Street.

When interviewed by an ISP investigator, Butler said he had an interest "in girls 13 and older," but acknowledged he had viewed images of "girls as young as 6 or 8 years old," shown nude and engaged in sexual activities.

The Muncie man said he had been viewing child porn, on his cellphone, for four years. He indicated he had collected about 100 images and videos "depicting child pornography," according to an affidavit.

Under the terms of a plea agreement, seven other counts of possession of child pornography were dismissed.

Vorhees ruled Butler would be required to register, with authorities in the communities where he lives and works, as a convicted sex offender.

